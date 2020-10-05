Youngstown police investigate several gunfire incidents over the weekend

Seven children were in one of the homes at the time, but no one was injured

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating at least four incidents involving gunfire in Youngstown over the weekend.

About 5:20 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Bon Air Avenue on the west side for a report of a fight with a gun.

When they arrived, a woman who lives there told police her son was arguing with his girlfriend when he picked up their infant daughter in one hand and a gun in the other and fired one round into the kitchen wall before fleeing.

Police found a shell casing in the home, reports said. Seven children ranging in age from 12 to seven months were in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

About 2:35 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Idora Avenue after a gunshot sensor detected four rounds. Someone at a home there told police someone fired several shots at their home, but no one was injured.

Officers found three shell casings on the sidewalk and saw two bullet holes in the home, but the homeowners said those holes were from an earlier shooting, reports said.

On Friday, a woman told police she was shot at several times about 5:35 p.m. while traveling on the east side in her van. The woman drove to a home in the 1300 block of East Boston Avenue where she called police.

Reports said there were eight bullet holes in the passenger’s side of the van and a tire was also flattened. The woman’s 10-year-old daughter was in the van with her but was not injured.

About 2:15 p.m. Friday, a homeowner in the 3000 block of South Avenue called police after finding bullet holes in one of his doors. Reports said the homeowner told police he had heard gunfire late the night before that may have come from a nearby nightclub.

