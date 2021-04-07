Youngstown police investigate several gunfire calls Tuesday night

Police took at least four reports, three on the south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police took at least four reports Tuesday, three on the south side, for gunfire.

About 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Hunter Avenue after receiving several calls for a large amount of gunfire.

Reports said when they arrived, they found a home that is suspected of being a drug house damaged by gunfire from a rifle, but no one was there.

Because of the amount of 9mm casings in the driveway, reports said it appeared the people in the house shot back at whoever shot at them.

In the street, police found several live 7.62mm rounds, the type of ammunition commonly found in AK-47-style semiautomatic rifles and 31 shell casings in the driveway from a 9mm handgun.

No one was injured. A nearby home was also hit by a bullet.

About 15 minutes earlier, officers found seven 9mm casings in the street after answering a gunshot sensor call at Oak Hill and West Glenaven avenues. No one was injured there, either.

About 8:30 p.m., a man in the 1700 block of Rosedale Avenue told police he heard gunfire and saw plaster explode when several bullets hit his house. Officers found five 9mm casings in the street, reports said.

About 7:40 p.m. police found several 9mm casings in the street while investigating a gunfire call in the first block of Lauderdale Avenue on the north side.

No one was injured there either. No other details were given.