Youngstown police investigate second shooting of the day on same road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have responded to their second shooting of the day on West Boston Avenue, but unlike the previous shooting, someone appears to be wounded.

Officers were called about 2:20 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of West Boston Avenue. A man was being wheeled out of the house by paramedics.

There were at least nine casings in the roadway, and one of them appears to be a rifle casing.

Just before 1 p.m., someone fired at least 14 rounds at a home in the 400 block of West Boston Avenue. No one was hurt there.

About 3 p.m. Monday, someone was wounded in a home in the 500 block of East Boston Avenue.

So far this year, 62 people have been shot in the city.