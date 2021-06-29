Youngstown police investigate second shooting of the day on same road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have responded to their second shooting of the day on West Boston Avenue, but unlike the previous shooting, someone appears to be wounded.
Officers were called about 2:20 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of West Boston Avenue. A man was being wheeled out of the house by paramedics.
There were at least nine casings in the roadway, and one of them appears to be a rifle casing.
Just before 1 p.m., someone fired at least 14 rounds at a home in the 400 block of West Boston Avenue. No one was hurt there.
About 3 p.m. Monday, someone was wounded in a home in the 500 block of East Boston Avenue.
So far this year, 62 people have been shot in the city.
