Youngstown police investigate robbery at Home Savings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2,500 reward is being offered to anyone who can help solve a bank robbery in Youngstown.

The robbery happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at Home Savings on McCartney Road.

Police said the suspect walked in, handed over a note, demanded money and then walked out.

Photos: Home Savings Bank Youngstown robbery suspect

He didn’t show any weapons. Cameras caught the man in the bank and as he was walking in the back parking lot.

Police are still looking for a suspect in an April robbery at the same bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 330-599-9268.