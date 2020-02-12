Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Youngstown police investigate robberies reported on east side and near bus station

Local News

Police are investigating two separate robberies that happened early Tuesday evening

by:

Posted: / Updated:
youngstown, ohio police_117015

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating two separate robberies that happened early Tuesday evening.

About 6:45 p.m., a man told police he went to a house in the 1400 block of Stewart Avenue to pick up a friend to take him to a home in the 600 block of Magnolia Avenue. When he arrived there, a man pointed a gun at him and took $250.

About 8 p.m., police were called to the bus station at 219 W. Federal St. where a woman told them she was jumped by a group of people who took her purse and ran away.

Police searched the area but could not find any suspects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com