Youngstown police investigate robberies reported on east side and near bus station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating two separate robberies that happened early Tuesday evening.

About 6:45 p.m., a man told police he went to a house in the 1400 block of Stewart Avenue to pick up a friend to take him to a home in the 600 block of Magnolia Avenue. When he arrived there, a man pointed a gun at him and took $250.

About 8 p.m., police were called to the bus station at 219 W. Federal St. where a woman told them she was jumped by a group of people who took her purse and ran away.

Police searched the area but could not find any suspects.