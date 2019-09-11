Youngstown police investigate robberies, burglaries reported Tuesday

A gun was taken during one burglary; and during a robbery, a man was stabbed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating two robberies and two burglaries that were reported Tuesday.

About 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2100 block of Mahoning Avenue on the West Side. A man told them that he had been fixing a car for a woman on Tyrell Avenue, and when he took the car to her, the woman was unsatisfied with the work and wanted the car back even though the repairs were not finished.

The woman also said she would not pay more than the $75 that was already paid. A man with her then punched the victim in the back of the head and kicked him before taking $50 out of his pocket, reports said.

Reports said the man did have a cut on the back of his head. Police found the car and had it towed because it had fictitious plates, reports said.

About 4 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Frost Avenue on the East Side, where the homeowner told them he left for work at 7:30 a.m. When he returned, he discovered $2,600 cash, a television, a .410-gauge shotgun and an antique Smith & Wesson handgun were taken.

Reports said someone damaged a door jamb to get inside the home.

About 3:20 a.m., police were called to an East Side home in the 800 block of Dean Street, where two men told them that they were awakened by two men dressed in hooded sweatshirts who demanded money.

One of the men was pistol-whipped and taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by ambulance, reports said.

Tuesday afternoon, police were called to St. Elizabeth, where a man being treated for a stab wound. He told police that he was stabbed in the chest about 1 a.m. Monday at Rigby and Byron streets on the East Side by two men who also took $120 from him.

When asked why he did not go to the hospital sooner, the man told police he was not sure the hospital would treat him, reports said.