Youngstown police investigate man shot in leg

The shooting was unofficially the 98th in the city this year where someone was shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was wounded in the leg early Monday on a south side street in Youngstown.

Police were called about 12:25 a.m. to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a report of a man who was dropped off there with a gunshot wound.

According to reports, the man told police he was walking at Compton Lane and Homestead Lane when he heard gunfire and hit the ground.

When the man tried to get up, he realized he had been shot in the leg, reports said.

The man told police a person he does not know took him to the hospital and dropped him off.

There have now been, unofficially, 98 people shot in the city in 2020, with 56 of those victims shot on the south side.