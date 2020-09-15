Youngstown Police investigate homicide on city’s west side

YPD found one male victim inside the house who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating a homicide on the city’s west side.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday at a house on Salt Springs Road, at the intersection of Tyrell Avenue.

YPD found one male victim, in his early 20s, inside the house who died of an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including several young children. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this time, but First News is working to get you more details.

