Youngstown police investigate homicide on City’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon on the City’s south side.

Just after 4 p.m., police arrived on scene at the 400 block of West Evergreen Avenue for a shooting.

According to the release, the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth before officers arrived. A short while later, the victim died due to injuries.

Police say that the victim is a man in his 20’s.

The YPD Detective Division and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating this incident.

No arrests have been made and no other information was confirmed.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

YPD is also requesting if anyone has any information about this incident to contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8950 or the Detective Division at 330-742-8911.

This is the City’s 24th homicide this year. Last year, there were 20 homicides in Youngstown.

As of this month, 14 people have been shot, and unofficially, 85 have been shot this year.

