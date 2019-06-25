Youngstown police: Argument leads to fatal stabbing

One man was killed in a Youngstown stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they believe an argument led to a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex in Youngstown.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Kendis Circle Apartments.

A woman called 911, reporting that the man came to her house drunk and tried to hit her kids. She admitted to stabbing him, saying she was trying to protect her kids.

Listen: 911 call

Police said they found the man dead, lying on the bathroom floor.

No charges have been filed yet, and the woman isn’t in custody.

Police haven’t released either of their names, but they’re in their 30s.