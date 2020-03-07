Youngstown police investigate crash that sent one to hospital

Police told First News that a car hit a median and one person was taken to the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police closed off the southbound lanes of the West Himrod Expressway, before the exit to Interstate 680 South.

They say they were called to investigate the scene of a single-car crash around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police told First News that a car hit a median and one person was taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on the severity of their injuries or any other details at this point.

First News is waiting for a press release from Youngstown police with more information.