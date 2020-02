YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was shot in the 400 block of Mistletoe Avenue.

Police were called there just before 7 p.m., where a woman said she was arguing with the father of her child who was upset that their child was around another man.

The father of the child backed out of the drive and fired two shots toward the woman, reports said. Police found two .45-caliber shell casings in the street, reports said.

No one was injured.