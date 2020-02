It happened along West Warren Avenue just before 1 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a reported stabbing on the south side Monday morning.

It happened along West Warren Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene for a woman who had been stabbed in the chest. She was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, but the severity of her injuries are unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.