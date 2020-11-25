Youngstown police investigate after guns found in South Side home

The man who lives in the home is not allowed to have weapons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after police found an AK-47-type rifle and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in a South Side home after officers were called there early Tuesday morning for a gunfire call.

Police responded about 6 a.m. Tuesday to a gunshot sensor call in the 500 block of Pasadena Avenue. On their way, they were informed someone drove through the neighborhood and saw a man and a woman arguing in the front yard.

When police got there, they found a loaded magazine for a .40-caliber handgun in the yard. They knocked on the door several times, but no one answered until they announced they were about to force their way inside.

A man then said he was there and told police there was a woman inside. Police searched the home to see if anyone else was inside and found the guns in a crawlspace, reports said.

Reports said the woman in the home said she was asleep and did not hear anything until police arrived. The man told police he had taken the woman home after he met her at a party the night before.

The man said he was arguing with another woman who is pregnant with his child, and she fired a shot from a handgun she was carrying. She left before police got there.

Police took the guns, but reports said no charges were filed. The case has been referred to the Detective Division for investigation, reports said.