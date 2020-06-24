Youngstown police investigate after gunfire damages south side homes

In a freezer that was unplugged, police found a semiautomatic handgun, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found a gun early Tuesday evening in one of two homes on a south side street that were damaged by gunfire.

Police responded about 7:15 p.m. to the first block of Hilton Avenue for gunfire. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the street and a glass door shattered, as well as other damage to one of the homes.

Police entered that house in search of any victims. No one was home, but they found a small bag of marijuana and a scale in plain view, reports said.

In a freezer that was unplugged, police found a semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

The owner of the other home arrived while police were on the scene, reports said.

No one was injured.