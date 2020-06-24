Breaking News
Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted to tour Lordstown Motors, see new pickup truck

Youngstown police investigate after gunfire damages south side homes

Local News

In a freezer that was unplugged, police found a semiautomatic handgun, reports said

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found a gun early Tuesday evening in one of two homes on a south side street that were damaged by gunfire.

Police responded about 7:15 p.m. to the first block of Hilton Avenue for gunfire. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the street and a glass door shattered, as well as other damage to one of the homes.

Police entered that house in search of any victims. No one was home, but they found a small bag of marijuana and a scale in plain view, reports said.

In a freezer that was unplugged, police found a semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

The owner of the other home arrived while police were on the scene, reports said.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award