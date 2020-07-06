Closings and delays
Youngstown police investigate 2 shootings

Police are investigating two shootings in two different parts of town

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating two shootings in two different parts of town.

A man was wounded in the leg just before 7 a.m. today on East Florida Avenue on the South Side.

Police are still working on the report and further details may be released later Monday.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot in the stomach at a home in the 1700 block of Shehy Avenue on the East Side by someone who broke into his house, Chief Of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said.

The man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center and is expected to recover.

