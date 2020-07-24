Youngstown police investigate 2 gunfire reports

No one was injured in both reports

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after receiving two reports of gunfire Thursday.

About 5:30 p.m. police were called to the 1600 block of Buckeye Circle, where a man told them someone in a nearby wooded area was firing a gun.

The man went in the woods and found a 9mm shell casings, reports said. No one was injured.

Earlier, about 12:10 p.m., a man in the 300 block of West Evergreen Avenue told police he heard a loud noise the night before and he discovered several bullet holes in his house.

According to reports, the man did not call police until the next day.