Youngstown police investigate 2 gunfire calls Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating two separate calls for gunfire Thursday in separate parts of town.

About 7:25 p.m., police were called to the corner of Mahoning and Belle Vista avenues on the West Side for a report of a car being shot up at an 1822 Mahoning Ave. gas station.

Police looked at surveillance video at the gas station, which reports said showed a woman in her car at one of the gas pumps and a man talking to her through the window of her car.

At one point, the man pulled a gun, fired several shots at the car and then jumped in another car which drove away, reports said.

Officers collected 10 spent shell casings, reports said. No one was injured.

About 5:55 p.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Cordova Avenue on the North Side, where a woman there told them she was in her car in front of a house when she noticed a man walking nearby who was holding a rifle exchanging gunfire with someone in a white car.

Reports said the woman’s car was hit with one bullet, but she was not injured. Police did not find any shell casings, reports said.