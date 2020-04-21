Youngstown police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire

According to reports, the two incidents, where one man was injured, do not appear to be related

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say that there were two incidents of gunfire 20 minutes apart Monday where one man was wounded.

Officers were called about 2:45 p.m. to South Bruce and Rigby streets on the East Side for gunfire and found 14 casings from a 9mm handgun and 24 casings from a semiautomatic rifle in the street.

The type of rifle was not specified in reports.

A witness told police they saw a white car in the 1200 block of Rigby Street right before the gunfire started.

A house in the 209 block of Bruce Street was hit by at least 10 bullets, reports said. No one was injured.

About 2:25 p.m., a man told police he was standing at St Louis Avenue and Hillman Street on the South Side when someone in a passing car fired several shots at him.

The man was hit in the leg, reports said. He was able to flag down a friend who drove him to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where police were called.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said, so far, both incidents appear to be unrelated. Detectives have been assigned to both cases.