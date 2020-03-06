Youngstown police identify victim in fatal south side shooting

Youngstown barber shop fatal shooting.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed on the Youngstown’s south side Thursday.

According to the Mahoning County Coroner, 34-year-old Anthony Anderson was shot multiple times inside a barbershop on W. Indianola Avenue.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers were called around 11:40 a.m. Thursday to a barbershop where they found Anderson with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

