Youngstown police, humane agents rescue dog from roof of vacant home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and humane agents Wednesday rescued a dog that was left in a vacant home on Youngstown’s far east side.

Neighbors called 911 Wednesday morning about dogs abandoned in a home on Josephine Avenue.

Humane agents managed to catch one of the dogs in the morning. The other dog was upstairs on a roof.

Police and humane agents went inside the home around 2:50 p.m. to get dog, who had to be lured out with treats.

The dogs had been alone for about a week, and someone had been feeding them by tossing food on the roof.

Police found an old rifle inside the home and confiscated it.

