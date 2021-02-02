Youngstown police: House shot up after Facebook live argument

Police found 14 shell casings in the street in front of the home and a spent bullet inside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone shot up a house on Youngstown’s south side early Tuesday after someone inside was having an argument on Facebook live.

Police were called about 12:15 a.m. to the 400 block of West Princeton Avenue after a gunshot sensor detected several rounds of gunfire. Reports said a woman gave police a spent bullet she found on a chair in her living room.

The woman told police she was arguing with a man on Facebook live before someone reported the argument and the video feed was shut down.

Shortly after the argument ended, the woman heard several gunshots and then discovered her house had been shot at.

Reports said police found 14 spent .40-caliber shell casings in the street in front of her house.