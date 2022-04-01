YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The state of Ohio will soon be getting new ballistics testing machines, which one Youngstown Police captain says should help them link guns to crimes.

Currently, Ohio already has seven National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) machines. The machines are used to compare cartridge cases from firearms and crime scenes. But, with only seven across the state, only some guns get processed.

“Because of what was a limited number of NIBIN machines in the state, and of course a large request by agencies all across the state to use those machines, it was generally only limited to evidence in very violent crimes,” Captain Jason Simon said.

In 2021, Youngstown Police made 226 gun arrests. Captain Simon is hoping now, with the additional nine machines coming, some of the guns recovered during arrests will be able to be tested.

“We’re hoping that they’ll be able to take casings for cases like carrying a concealed weapon or any kind of, what may be considered to them a minor case, that we may be able to match it up to other crimes,” he said.

Simona says this would play a big part in preventing violent crimes.

Currently, the state has seven NIBIN machines. The award of $9.2 million to the Attorney General’s Office and $1.3 million to the Ohio State Highway Patrol will add nine more, giving the state 16 total.

All law enforcement agencies will have access to the machines. Simon says he believes these additions will allow for quicker resolutions in crime cases.

“It benefits the entire community. Because as we’re able to get evidence back faster, we’re able to build our cases faster, maybe find that missing piece of information, what the ballistics on the firearm casing and other related evidence tells us, which helps us bring suspects to the prosecutor sooner,” he said.

The machines are expected to arrive in Ohio at least six months from now, after the state makes its formal submission to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.