YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A person was arrested on South Avenue Sunday morning after trying to run from police.

There was a heavy police presence around 1:30 a.m.

Officers say that person had a gun and drugs on him.

We are working to get more information. Stick with us for more information on this developing story.