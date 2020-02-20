Youngstown police: Handcuffed woman took heroin out of bra, sprinkled it in cruiser

Officers had to take the cruiser out of commission to be decontaminated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a handcuffed woman Wednesday managed to reach inside her bra and spill a bag of heroin all over the back seat of a Youngstown police cruiser.

Jessica Quick, 28, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine and tampering with evidence. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said a car Quick was driving was pulled over about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Dewey Avenue failed to stop at a sign.

Reports said officers found crack cocaine in the car and that Quick told the officers she had heroin and cocaine in her bra.

The officers told Quick not to touch the drugs, and when they reached the jail, they would have a female deputy retrieve the drugs, reports said.

As they were going to the jail, reports said one of the officers looked in the back and saw Quick spilling a bag of heroin all over the back seat.

Officers took the cruiser out of commission to be decontaminated.