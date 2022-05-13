YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police handed out awards at their annual award ceremony this week.

Twenty-eight officers were recognized while William Royal won the civilian recognition award.

Winning the Police Excellent Duty Award was Detective Sgt. Robert Gentile. Gentile, who became a homicide detective in 2020, has solved nine of the 13 cases assigned to him, a solve rate of 69 percent.

Gentile was able to clear those cases while also investigating other crimes such as burglary and felonious assaults. The FBI says the national clearance rate for homicides as of 2021 is 50 percent.

Also recognized for their work in a November 2018 triple homicide in which an infant was killed were Detective Sergeants Ron Barber, Michael Cox and Michael Lambert. Their work culminated in an indictment in 2019 and a trial earlier this year in which the two defendants were found guilty by a jury.

Barber was the lead investigator on the case.

Other officers honored with awards were as follows: