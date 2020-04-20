Youngstown police: Gun and drugs found during traffic stop for tinted windows

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man and a woman were arrested on gun and drug charges Sunday afternoon after Youngstown police pulled over a car they were driving for excessive window tint.

Reports said the car, driven by 24-year-old Dre Kelley, of Youngstown, was pulled over about 3:40 p.m. at South and Lee avenues.

According to the police report, officers smelled marijuana inside the car and asked Kelley and his passenger, 18-year-old Tammy Caraway, of Liberty, to get out of the car.

Reports said Caraway told police she had marijuana in her purse but told police they could not look in it. When the two got outside of the car, Kelley locked it with his key fob, reports said.

Police said Kelley was warned he would be arrested for obstructing official business if he did not unlock the car but he refused. He was handcuffed and police took the keys.

Inside the car, police found a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun inside the purse as well as a bottle of marijuana.

Police also found 12 pills, a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of powder cocaine, two bags of heroin, three jars filled with marijuana, a scale and sandwich bags.

Kelley and Caraway were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.