Youngstown police: Group of men pulls up in car then fires shots at home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were contacted about shots being fired at a home in Youngstown on Friday.

The incident happened at the 400 block of W. Hylda Ave. around 10:33 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, the back window of a vehicle was shattered and there were bullet holes in the windshield, driver’s door and side of the house.

The caller told police he was outside with his children when a group of men pulled up in a Dodge Charger. After sending the children inside, the caller said one of the men started to shoot at him.

He told police that he was recently in an argument with the shooter.

According to the report, one of the children heard a man in the vehicle say, “Why you messin’ with my girl?” before firing seven shots.

Police found seven spent 9mm casings in the area.