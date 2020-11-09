Youngstown police grab gun from man reaching for it during domestic dispute, report says

An officer could see the butt of a handgun sticking out of the man's pocket and said he started reaching for it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said police disarmed a man reaching for a handgun during a domestic dispute in Youngstown early Saturday evening.

Jaron Lewis, 24, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 6:40 p.m. to Lewis’ home in the 1600 block of Third St. When they got there, Lewis was yelling to his mother that he had a legal handgun.

An officer could see the butt of a handgun sticking out of Lewis’ pockets and when his brother stepped outside, Lewis began reaching for the gun, reports said.

Before Lewis could get the gun, an officer took it out of his pockets and arrested him.

The gun was a 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with a 15-round magazine, reports said.

More stories from WKBN.com: