Youngstown police get conflicting stories on man’s stabbing

According to the victim, his girlfriend stabbed him after she asked for vodka and he told her no, but the suspect told police a different story

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police received two different stories after a man was stabbed early today and a woman was arrested.

The victim told police, who were called about 12:30 a.m. to his home in the first block of North Hartford Avenue, that his girlfriend stabbed him after she asked for vodka and he told her no.

The girlfriend, Gina Deangelis, 53, told police he made her snort heroin earlier, then when she tried to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, he shoved her head into a toaster, which was when she stabbed him.

Deangelis was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

The victim, who was stabbed in the left side, was treated at St Elizabeth Health Center.