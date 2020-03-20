Youngstown police get conflicting stories about man’s gunshot wound

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Police are trying to sort through two different stories after a man was shot in the hip early Thursday evening on Youngstown’s South Side.

Officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, a woman who said she was the fiancée of the victim told officers they were sitting in a car on Hillman Street in the drive of a house they just purchased when a man walked up to the car and fired several shots. The victim was in the driver’s seat, she said, and they switched seats so she could drive him to the hospital.

The victim told police he was in the passenger’s seat when he was shot and someone he does not know drove him to the hospital.

Reports said a bullet hole was in the passenger door of the car, and officers found an unloaded 9mm handgun in the glove box.