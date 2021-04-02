Youngstown police, firefighters distributing Easter baskets to local families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a great big police convoy heading into the city, but it’s all good.

Officers are being joined by the fire department and others to give out Easter baskets filled with candy and gifts to hundreds of families throughout the city.

Police Chief Carl Davis says he estimates baskets will be given to at least 200 families.

Victoria Allen, head of the ICU Block Watch, and police Lt. Frank Rutherford, were instrumental in organizing the event.

Also taking part were members of the city fire department; Mill Creek MetroParks Police; Boardman High School Lacrosse team: the Ursuline football and baseball teams; and Liberty Wal Mart.

Giannios Candies donated over $1,000 in candy.