Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Closings and delays
There are currently 212 active closings. Click for more details.

Youngstown police, fire departments make adjustments amid virus outbreak

Local News

Police are now closing off the second-floor lobby area where residents would usually make reports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
youngstown, ohio police_117015

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In another step to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, both the Youngstown police and fire Departments are closing their areas to the public.

Police are now closing off the second-floor lobby area where residents would usually make reports.

Similarly, all of the city’s fire stations, including the number one station downtown, are no longer open to the public

Those in need of making or requesting police reports are asked to call 330-742-8926. Requested items can then be sent either by email or direct mail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com