Youngstown police find weapons, ammo, in road after Jeep flips over on north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown officers found two guns and dozens of rounds of ammunition late Tuesday in a north side roadway after a Jeep flipped over.

Witnesses told police who responded to Logan Avenue and Hubbard Road about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday that the people inside the Jeep, as well as those inside the car it is suspected of colliding with, ran away. Police were already in the area after receiving several calls for large amounts of gunfire.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator was flipped on its roof and also had several gunshot holes, reports said. Also there was a Chevrolet Malibu that appeared to be damaged from the accident but did not receive any damage from gunfire.

In the street, officers found a .10mm handgun and a 9mm handgun, along with 29 live 9mm rounds and a box with 100 rounds of 5.7×28 rounds, reports said.

Also in the street was four cell phones and a fanny pack. A driver’s license was attached to one of the cell phones also, reports said.

Just before police left, they were notified by St. Elizabeth Health Center that a man claiming to be the driver of the Malibu had shown up in the emergency room with injuries he got from a car accident.

Reports said the man told police he was stopped at a red light when he heard a large amount of gunfire and the Jeep appeared behind him, as well as a third vehicle where someone inside was shooting at the Jeep.

The Jeep hit his car head on and flipped over, the man told police. The man said he was scared so he ran to the nearby home of a relative who drove him to the hospital.