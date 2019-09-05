Youngstown police find marijuana grow operation while serving warrant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court after reports said officers serving a search warrant at his home found over $1,500 cash and a marijuana grow operation.

Robert Maravola, 53, is in the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served the warrant about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Thornhill Avenue.

Reports said officers found two bags of cocaine, two large bags of marijuana, a scale, $1,519 cash, 16 marijuana plants and supplies for a marijuana grow operation.

Reports did not specify what supplies were found.