Youngstown police find man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after responding to reports of gunfire and finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in Youngstown Wednesday night.

Police responded to Boston and Idlewood avenues for reports of gunfire at approximately 7:21 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a cream-colored car that was stopped against a curb, according to a release.

AMR responded to the scene and declared the man dead.

The Youngstown Department Detective Division and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

This is Youngstown’s 16th homicide this year. Last year, the city had 28 homicides total.

There have been 68 people shot for the year. Last year at this time, 45 people had been shot.

Any tips leading to an arrest and prosecution are eligible for a monetary reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD with any leads or tips. They may be left anonymously.