Youngstown police find man covered in blood, shot 4 times

A Youngstown police cruiser pulls out of the station last August to start its midnight patrol shift. The department last year answered more than 62,000 calls, with over 21,000 of those calls coming from the South Side.

The victim was in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a man with at least four gunshot wounds walking late Thursday on a South Side street after an accident.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to East Midlothian Boulevard and LeMoyne Avenue for a hit-skip accident near Interstate 680. When they arrived, they found a man covered in blood walking on East Midlothian Boulevard.

According to the police report, the man told police he had been shot twice in the arm but when officers examined him more closely, they found two more wounds, including one to his thigh.

The man told police he was walking when someone in a car pulled a gun on him and tried to force him inside the car. The victim grabbed the gun and after a struggle, he was shot several times, the report stated.

Police found a car crashed into a nearby guardrail on Interstate 680, which was covered in blood, but no one was inside the car.

Lt. Brian Welsh it appears whoever was driving that car ran away and there is no sign that person was wounded in the struggle.

Reports said officers found $1,200 inside the car and an additional $570 in cash on the ground next to the car.

The victim was in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center, reports said.