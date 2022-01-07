YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a loaded AR-15 type semiautomatic rifle Thursday in the car of a man who ran from a traffic stop.

Antonio Barnes, 34, of South Hazelwood Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Barnes has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Reports said Barnes was the driver of a car police tried to pull over on Sheetz Street for an improper turn and excessive window tint.

Barnes did not stop and instead pulled into the parking lot of Chaney High School, then accelerated to the end of a parking lot, where he hit a curb. He jumped out of the still running car and ran away, reports said.

Police chased him on foot and found him in the 700 block of South Schenley Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

When police went to shut the car off, they found a loaded M&P 15 rifle on the passenger’s seat, reports said.

Barnes is not allowed to have a gun because of past convictions on drug charges dating back to 2005.