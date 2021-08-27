Youngstown police find loaded gun during downtown traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said city police found a loaded handgun early Friday during a traffic stop.

Raymon Sims, 20, of Outlook Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said officers from the Neighborhood Response Unit were on West Commerce Street about 12:45 a.m. when a car driven by Sims passed them with excessive window tint. Police managed to pull the car over at Rayen and Champion streets.

Officers could smell marijuana from inside the car and reports said Sims told police he had just smoked a marijuana cigarette. Police had Sims and a passenger get out of the car so they could search it because of the marijuana smell.

Inside the center console officers found a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

Police released the passenger without any charges, reports said.