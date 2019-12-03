Youngstown police find large amount of cash during arrest of 2 suspects

Reports said one of the men in the car told police he gave Cooper $700 to pay off an existing drug debt and an additional $70 to buy more crack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found about $2,500 cash early Monday morning while arresting two men on the South Side.

O’Keefe Brown, 26, of West Ravenwood Avenue, and Ramon Cooper, 28, of Market Street, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail. Brown was booked in on a charge of tampering with evidence and Cooper on drug charges.

They were both arrested about 1:30 a.m. Monday after police saw them in a car that pulled out of a Market Street gas station without its headlights on.

Reports said when Brown got out of the car, he made a tossing motion with his hand. Police searched the area around where he was standing and found two bags of marijuana, reports said.

Officers smelled marijuana in the car and found a bag of crack cocaine inside, reports said. Reports said one of the men in the car told police he gave Cooper $700 to pay off an existing drug debt and an additional $70 to buy more crack cocaine.

When police searched Cooper, reports said they found $1,760 in one pocket and $770 in another pocket.