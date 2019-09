Reports said officers pulled over the car he was driving for running a stop sign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police found heroin, cocaine and $792 cash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at Rush Boulevard and E. Ravenwood Avenue.

Aaron Williams, 26, of Clarencedale Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on third-degree felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Reports said officers pulled over a car Williams was driving for running a stop sign.

They found the drugs and cash in the car, reports said.