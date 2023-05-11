YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Wednesday found three guns, almost $800 cash and drugs while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a South Side home.

Additionally, a Hubbard woman, Erika Boatwright, 39, was taken into custody on a parole violation on an attempted murder charge. Three other people were arrested as well, including the homeowner, Allan Lee, who was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and drug charges.

Police serving the warrant at about 4:30 p.m. at a 380 W. Delason Ave. home found a digital scale, Vicodin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, $789 cash, a 38-caliber revolver. a .12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm Hi-Point rifle with the serial number shaved off.

Reports said Lee is not allowed to have a gun because of a 1996 conviction for battery in Tampa, Fla.

Boatwright was sentenced in 2015 in Mercer County Common Pleas Court to seven to 20 years in prison for the 2014 stabbing of a neighbor in Sharon, Pa. Records do not show how she violated her parole.

Also arrested on drug charges at the home were Damian Williams, 34, of Youngstown, and Jesse Mitchell, 21 of Dayton.

Lee, Williams and Mitchell will all be arraigned Friday in municipal court. Boatwright is expected to remain in jail on her parole violation until authorities in Pennsylvania pick her up.