Youngstown police find gun, pills during Friday traffic stop

The suspect tried to run away while handcuffed but was tackled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun and 21 painkillers during a traffic stop late Friday.

Jaquon Rozier, 24, of South Dunlap Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Reports said Rozier was driving a car that was pulled over about 11:05 p.m. Friday for an improper turn and he appeared to be hiding something when officers walked up to his car.

He refused several requests to get out of the car but finally did get out, reports said. Police searched the area where he was sitting and found the pills and the gun.

While handcuffed, Rozier tried to run away but was tackled before he got very far, reports said.

In 2016, Rozier was sentenced to 16 months in prison in three separate cases: being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated robbery and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, all charges that bar him from owning a firearm or being around one.