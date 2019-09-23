Youngstown police find gun, drugs during traffic stop

Among the drugs found were heroin and fentanyl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police late Sunday arrested a man on gun and drug charges after pulling him over for driving with one headlight.

Warren Stanley, 40, of West Judson Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said officers pulled over a car Stanley was driving around 11:15 p.m. near McGuffey Road and Stewart Avenue. Reports said Stanley, who had three phones, put a bag of marijuana on the hood of the car when he got out and was handcuffed by police.

When he was handcuffed, police found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in his waistband, reports said.

Inside the car police found a bag of crack cocaine, four bags of heroin and a bag of fentanyl, according to reports.