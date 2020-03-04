Live Now
Youngstown police find gun after man shot on South Side

The victim is being treated for two gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Health Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found a gun Tuesday near the site of a shooting that wounded a man.

Officers answered a gunshot sensor call for multiple shots about 6:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Glenwood Avenue. They reported finding a .38-caliber revolver in the 700 block of West Laclede Avenue, where a man at St. Elizabeth Health Center reported he had been wounded twice.

The man told police that he was walking on West Laclede Avenue to a store on Glenwood Avenue when he heard a rustling sound. He said a man then appeared and fired a shot, wounding his leg.

The victim fell to the ground and the man kept firing, hitting the victim once more, according to the report. The gunman then ran through a nearby field, reports said.

A man who was in a nearby car drove the victim to the hospital, reports said. Officers searched that car and reported finding a large amount of blood on the passenger’s side and a small bag of marijuana.

Police were later called back to the 700 block of West Laclede by a woman who returned home from work and found two bullet holes in a window and a spent bullet in her home. Police took the spent bullet for evidence, reports said.

