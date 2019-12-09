Youngstown Police find fentanyl in car during south side traffic stop

Reports say the driver of the car seemed very nervous and was trembling at one point when police searched him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hilton Avenue man is in the Mahoning County Jail on $20,000 bond after reports say police found felony one level fentanyl in his car Saturday.

James Edmonds, 34, was arraigned Monday before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on charges of possession of fentanyl.

Edmonds was arrested about 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. Lucius Avenue after officers pulled him over for an improper turn.

Edmonds seemed very nervous and when officers found out he had a suspended license, he was asked to step out of his car, reports say.

Reports say Edmonds was trembling and when an officer felt a bulge in his pants while searching him. Police said he told them it was marijuana.

Edmonds took the bag out of his pants but when officers searched him again, there was still a bulge there, police said.

That time, Edmonds took out a large bag with fentanyl inside, reports say.