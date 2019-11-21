Youngstown police find fentanyl during traffic stop

Raymond Ingram, 40, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of possession of drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a bag of fentanyl in the car of a man pulled over early Thursday for running a stop sign in Youngstown.

Raymond Ingram, 40, of Market Street, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of possession of drugs. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said an officer spotted a car driven by Ingram about 12:15 a.m. run the stop sign at McGuffey Road and Lyden Avenue.

Ingram has a suspended license and was told to get out of his car. Reports said he gave police permission to search his car, which is where they found the fentanyl.