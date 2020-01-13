Youngstown police find fentanyl during Saturday traffic stop

Both Wood and Diamond face a first degree felony charge of possession of fentanyl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police found felony one level fentanyl and over $1,600 cash after pulling over a car early Saturday evening on the east side of Youngstown for excessive window tint.

Diamond Mitchell, 27 and Angelo Wood, 36, both of Akron, were booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges after they were arrested about 9:10 p.m. Saturday at Stewart and Scioto avenues.

Reports said police could smell marijuana while they were walking up to the car and a police dog detected the odor of drugs inside. As police were approaching the car, reports said they could see Wood, the driver, try to hand something off to Mitchell.

Inside the car, police found fentanyl and marijuana, reports said. The cash, $1,660, was found in Wood’s pocket, along with a bag of marijuana.

