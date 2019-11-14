Youngstown police report finding drugs, over $2K cash during traffic stop

Police said Bonner threw a bag containing crack cocaine and heroin from the car window

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found drugs and over $2,500 cash after a traffic stop in Youngstown Wednesday evening.

Khamray Bonner, 26, of Biscayne Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges after he was arrested about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Boston Avenue.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Bonner was the driver of a car that police tried to pull over after they noticed it drifted off the roadway into a yard. As it went off the road, reports said officers saw a large plastic bag being tossed out the driver’s side window.

Police searched in the snow in the area where the bag was thrown and found a baseball-shaped bag that had several other smaller plastic bags inside.

Reports said those bags contained crack cocaine and heroin.

The money was found in the center console of Bonner’s car, reports said.