Youngstown police report finding drugs, cash while serving search warrant at south side home

Cocaine was also found at a north side home, according to police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors wasted no time asking a judge to revoke the bail of a man arrested while Youngstown police were investigating drug activity at a south side home on Wednesday.

Ronnie Edwards, 28, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after members of the vice squad served a warrant about 3:35 p.m. at his Homestead Avenue home.

Reports said police found crack cocaine, oxycontin pills, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Naloxone strips, digital scales and over $1,000 cash.

Edwards managed to post $15,000 bond after he was indicted in October of 2019 by a Mahoning County grand jury on drug and weapons charges. That bond was continued after he entered guilty pleas Jan. 7 to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine.

A plea agreement in the case called for a three year sentence with early release after one year for good behavior. Sentencing in the case is set for Feb. 10.

Just over 12 hours after he was taken into custody, prosecutors filed a motion in common pleas court asking that Edwards’ bond be revoked.

In another drug bust Wednesday, police arrested 36-year-old Carl Thurston at a Linden Avenue home on the north side.

Reports said police found crack cocaine and $508 cash in the home. Thurston was booked into jail on a charge of possession of cocaine.